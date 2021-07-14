Tokyo Logs 1,149 New COVID-19 Cases, above 4th Wave Peak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,149 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, the first daily count above 1,000 since May 13.

The figure, up by 229 from a week before, topped a daily peak of 1,121 cases marked in May during a fourth wave of infections in Japan.

On the daily total of over 1,000 in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a ministerial meeting that the government will promote thorough measures to prevent infections and COVID-19 vaccinations under the ongoing state of emergency for the Japanese capital.

On Wednesday, 3,194 new infection cases were reported across Japan, the first figure above 3,000 since June 2.

Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, confirmed 361 new cases, up by 111, with new cases rising in the whole of the Tokyo metropolitan area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]