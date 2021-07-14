Tokyo Logs 1,149 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,149 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, the first daily count above 1,000 since May 13.

The figure rose by 229 from a week before, exceeding the week-before level for the 25th successive day.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in the Japanese capital grew 30.3 pct from a week before to 823.3.

People in their 20s accounted for the largest group of new cases by age, at 326, followed by 214 among those in their 30s, 209 among those in their 40s and 140 among those in their 50s. New cases among people aged 65 or over totaled 46.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized by the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards, fell by four from Tuesday to 54.

