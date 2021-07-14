Japan's Weekly Delta Variant Cases Mark 1.6-Fold Rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 133 new cases of infection with the delta variant of the coronavirus in the week ended Monday, logging a 1.6-fold rise from 80 new cases in the preceding week, the health ministry said Wednesday.

Cases of the delta variant, first identified in India, were newly found in Tochigi, Ishikawa, Yamanashi, Tottori and Fukuoka prefectures, bringing the cumulative number to 437 in 25 prefectures.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest cumulative number, at 99, followed by Chiba, at 76, Kanagawa, at 47, Osaka, at 44, and Aichi, at 30.

The country had 2,450 suspected delta cases in the week ended Monday, up by over 1,000 from 1,409 suspected cases reported the week before.

Through coronavirus tests at airports, 245 delta cases had been detected as of July 5.

