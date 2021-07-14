Nishimura Seen Pressuring Media over Alcohol-Serving Eateries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura suggested Wednesday that he is considering encouraging media organizations to check for advertising by eateries that defy a government request not to serve alcoholic drinks as a measure against the novel coronavirus.

The plan by Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's response to the epidemic, drew criticism from opposition parties as such a move may put pressure on media organizations.

Although he repeatedly said that he has no intention to interfere with freedom of the press and expression, opposition parties are ready to grill him further after a series of controversial government measures against such eateries was withdrawn.

Documents delivered at a press conference held by Nishimura last Thursday included countermeasures for eateries that have failed to stop serving alcoholic in defiance of despite government guidelines for fighting the epidemic.

The countermeasures included plans to seek cooperation from banks to discourage eateries from serving alcohol and ask alcohol beverage suppliers to suspend transactions with such establishments.

