LDP Exec Asks for Japan Visit by S. Korea President

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party executive expressed hope on Wednesday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Japan for the Tokyo Olympics and hold talks with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the LDP, was meeting at the party's headquarters in Tokyo with Kim Jin-pyo, head of a league of South Korean lawmakers promoting relations between the two Asian countries and other members of the group.

Nikai asked the delegation to tell Moon that he wants the president to visit Japan as the Tokyo Olympics will start on July 23.

The South Korean officials said that a visit to Japan by Moon is being considered.

They also asked Nikai to visit South Korea after the coronavirus crisis is contained. Nikai responded positively.

