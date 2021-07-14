Japan Emperor Seen Attending Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Preparations are under way for Japanese Emperor Naruhito to attend the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, informed sources said Wednesday.

The Emperor, the honorary patron of the Tokyo Games, is seen declaring the start of the games in the opening ceremony at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, other Imperial Family members including Empress Masako are expected to forgo visits to Olympic venues, the sources said.

International Olympic Committee members and leaders from other countries are expected to be invited to the Imperial Palace on July 22 and 23, respectively, before the opening ceremony, the sources also said.

The Olympic Charter stipulates that the start of the Olympics be declared by the head of the state hosting the games.

