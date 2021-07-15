Former Japanese Minister Hayashi Vows to Switch to Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Ube, Yamaguchi Pref., July 15 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday he will run in the next election for the House of Representatives to switch from the House of Councillors.

Hayashi, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who belongs to a faction led by Fumio Kishida, said he will run from the No. 3 Lower House constituency of Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

In the constituency, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeo Kawamura, who is a member of an LDP faction led by Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, holds the seat and plans to run for an 11th term.

The plan by Hayashi, who unveiled it in a meeting with his supporters in the Yamaguchi city of Ube, will inevitably stir up tensions between the two factions over the Lower House election to be held in the autumn.

At a subsequent press conference, Hayashi said he is unwavering in his bid despite the threat from Nikai to oust him from the LDP.

