Sales of Tokyo Games Volunteer Uniforms Increase on Websites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Sales of Tokyo Olympics volunteer uniforms have been increasing on auction websites and flea market apps after it was decided that Tokyo area venues will have no spectators.

In response, the Tokyo Games organizing committee has been asking the website and app operators to remove posts selling the items provided to the volunteers.

More and more uniforms for the so-called city volunteers, who were meant to provide tourism and transport information and guide spectators around venues, have been up for sale since around July 8, when it was decided that Olympic venues in Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures will stage the games without fans to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

People have also been selling staff identification cards used in the Olympic torch relay.

On the Mercari online flea market, operated by Mercari Inc. <4385>, a set of a polo shirt and a pair of trousers was sold for 12,000 yen. The post said the owner chose to sell the items "since the city volunteer activities were canceled."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]