Tokyo Olympics Increasingly under Threat from Cyberattacks

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Concerns are mounting over possible cyberattacks targeting the Tokyo Olympics, set to kick off on July 23.

In recent years, an increasing number of cyberattacks conducted for money or allegedly state-sponsored have been reported.

Institutions linked to the Tokyo Olympics are boosting their vigilance under the scenario that offenders may commit cyberattacks for fame or political reasons at a time when the sporting event with almost no spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic is drawing international attention.

Past Olympic Games have been targeted by cyberattacks.

An attack targeting the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics exposed online participating athletes' medical information stolen from the World Anti-Doping Agency's database.

