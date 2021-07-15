Quad Nations Gather for Joint Military Exercise in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The "Quad" nations--Japan, the United States, Australia and India--are gathered for a large-scale joint military exercise that recently began in Australia, while China is spying on the activities.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces have sent troops to the biennial Talisman Saber exercise led by the United States and Australia. India is participating as an observer.

The exercise, the ninth of its kind, officially kicked off on Wednesday and will run until the end of this month, bringing together some 17,000 people from 11 countries including observers.

With an aim to strengthen interoperability among allies on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace, the exercise takes place in areas including waters off eastern Australia.

The Japanese Ground SDF has sent to the exercise its amphibious brigade responsible for the defense of remote islands, with an aim to deepen ties among countries that share the "free and open Indo-Pacific" vision, according to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

