Japan Govt Seeks Punishment for Noncompliant Olympic Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has requested the Tokyo Games organizing committee to strictly punish visiting Olympic delegation members who do not comply with movement restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Japanese Olympics and Paralympics minister Tamayo Marukawa said Thursday she has demanded that the committee promptly identify individuals who have reportedly failed to abide by the movement rules applied for those entering Japan for the Olympics and give them punishment.

Speaking in an off-session meeting of the Cabinet Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, Marukawa also said the government is seeking a response from the Tokyo Games organizing committee on the matter within Thursday.

Also at the parliamentary meeting, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura explained why the government scrapped Wednesday a notice designed to have businesses cut transactions with eateries that defy a government request not to serve alcohol as a measure against the coronavirus crisis.

"We took it seriously that people related to the sale of alcohol were very worried about the stability of transactions and business continuity," said Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's coronavirus response.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]