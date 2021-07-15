Japan to Lower Minimum Age for Moderna Vaccine to 12

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc. to 12 from 18, sources with access to the plan said Thursday.

The ministry will submit the plan at a meeting of an experts’ panel as early as Monday, according to the sources. In May, it approved the vaccine for use in Japan.

Moderna has confirmed that the vaccine is effective and safe for those aged 12-17 through a clinical trial covering some 3,700 people conducted in the United States, according to the sources.

The ministry is expected to later consider whether to make inoculations using the Moderna vaccine eligible for public funding, the sources said.

In May, the ministry lowered the minimum age for U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine to 12 from 16.

