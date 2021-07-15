Tokyo Confirms 1,308 New COVID-19 Cases, 6-Month High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infection cases in Tokyo came to 1,308 on Thursday, standing above 1,300 for the first time in about six months.

The last time the daily figure in the Japanese capital topped 1,300 was Jan. 21, when 1,485 new cases were reported.

Thursday's figure, in excess of 1,000 for the second consecutive day, rose by 412 from a week before, surpassing the week-before level for the 26th straight day.

It also exceeded the 1,121 daily cases marked in May at the peak during a fourth wave of infections in Japan for two days in a row, following Wednesday's 1,149 cases.

"I think the speed (of increase) is very rapid," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters. "I want people to consider again the option of working remotely, in view of a large number of infections at workplaces."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]