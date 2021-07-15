Tokyo Confirms 1,308 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infection cases in Tokyo came to 1,308 on Thursday, standing above 1,300 for the first time in about six months.

The last time the daily figure in the Japanese capital topped 1,300 was Jan. 21, when 1,485 new cases were reported.

Thursday's figure, topping 1,000 for the second consecutive day, rose by 412 from a week before, surpassing the week-before level for the 26th straight day.

It also exceeded the daily peak of 1,121 cases marked in May during a fourth wave of infections in Japan for two days in a row, following Wednesday's 1,149 cases.

According to the health ministry, the number of very ill COVID-19 patients across Japan dropped by 16 from Wednesday to 396, falling below 400 for the first time since April 2.

