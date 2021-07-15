Daily Coronavirus Cases May Exceed 2,400 in Tokyo in Aug.: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo is projected to exceed 2,400 in four weeks if infections continue to spread at the current pace, experts said Thursday.

The seven-day average, which stood at 817.1 as of Wednesday, up 31 pct from a week before, could climb to 2,406 shortly after the Aug. 8 closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, according to the estimate, presented at a Tokyo metropolitan government meeting.

While the number of infection cases among elderly residents is expected to fall on the back of progress in vaccinations, those in their 50s are expected to account for 21 pct of hospitalized patients, the experts said.

"The situation is severe," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said.

In the Japanese capital, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients totaled 54 as of Wednesday, down by eight from the week before.

