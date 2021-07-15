Hayashi to Run for 4th Term as Yokohama Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi said Thursday that she will run for a fourth term in the mayoral election in the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, next month.

The election will take place on Aug. 22, with the official campaign period starting on Aug. 8. Hayashi became the ninth contender to announce candidacy in the election.

The 75-year-old told a news conference in Yokohama on Thursday that a proposal for the city to host an integrated resort featuring a casino is "very important for Yokohama's future."

"I'll continue to promote (the plan)," she said.

Former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Hachiro Okonogi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, 56, is set to run in the election with a pledge to scrap the IR plan.

