Japan, Australia Agree on Tech Cooperation for Decarbonization

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and his Australian counterpart, Dan Tehan, agreed Thursday that their countries will work together to develop technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in order to achieve a carbon-free society.

At a bilateral ministerial economic dialogue held at Japan's trade ministry headquarters in Tokyo, the two sides also confirmed their cooperation to promote free trade within the Indo-Pacific region.

Voicing concerns over the spread of protectionism, Kajiyama said that he hopes the two nations will strengthen their relationship of trust by overcoming turbulent times.

Tehan stressed the importance of realizing a free and open economic order.

Australian Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor joined Kajiyama and Tehan by videoconference.

