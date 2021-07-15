More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Japan Arrive in Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Another batch of novel coronavirus vaccine doses provided by Japan arrived Taiwan on Thursday afternoon.

In the third batch, Japan provided Taiwan with 970,000 doses of the vaccine, developed by British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Japan to Taiwan now stands at some 3.34 million.

The second batch arrived in Taiwan a week before.

Welcoming the vaccine arrival at an airport, Taiwan health minister Chen Shih-Chung said he again appreciates the friendship that the Japanese government and people have with Taiwan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]