Advisory Panel Calls for Early Tokyo Metro Stock Listing

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government advisory panel on Thursday submitted recommendations calling for an early Tokyo Metro Co. stock listing through sales of half of the respective Tokyo Metro shares the national and Tokyo metropolitan governments own.

The national and metropolitan governments "need to proceed promptly" with sales of their shareholdings in the rail operator, the Transportation Policy Council, which advises the transport minister, said in the recommendations.

After receiving the recommendations, transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba had an online meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. Both sides appeared to be positive about the recommendations.

The recommendations "showed a way to resolve the long-standing issue," Akaba said.

"Based on the recommendations, we'll make preparations to sell (Tokyo Metro shares)," Koike said.

