IOC's Bach Claims Infection Risk from Tokyo Games "Zero"

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--With eight days to go until the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Thursday voiced his confidence in measures to prevent COVID-19 infections.

At a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at the Tokyo metropolitan government office, Bach claimed that the coronavirus infection risk from Olympic participants to the Japanese people is "zero."

The Tokyo Games "will be the most restricted Olympic Games ever" in the long history of the major sporting event, Bach stressed.

The IOC chief noted that all athletes take coronavirus tests upon arrival in Japan, and that those found positive for the coronavirus are isolated immediately while people who had close contact with them are placed under relevant protocols.

Meanwhile, Koike said, "We aim to protect the health and the lives of the residents of Tokyo, Japanese citizens and people from all corners of the world by thoroughly implementing basic infection prevention measures and putting stronger measures in place."

