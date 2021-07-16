Japan Panel Submits Proposal for Raising Minimum Wages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government advisory panel Friday submitted its proposal for raising the country's minimum hourly wages for fiscal 2021 by 28 yen on average to labor minister Norihisa Tamura.

The size of increase is largest since Japan started indicating the minimum wages on an hourly basis in fiscal 2002. The proposal was submitted by the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister.

If the proposal is implemented, the minimum hourly wage the employer must pay the worker will exceed 800 yen in all prefectures for the first time, bringing the national average to 930 yen, up 3.1 pct from the previous year.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Tokyo will have the highest minimum wage at 1,041 yen. The lowest minimum wages will be 820 yen in the seven prefectures of Akita, Tottori, Shimane, Kochi, Saga, Oita and Okinawa.

New minimum wages, which will be set by each prefecture based on the proposal, are expected to take effect around October.

