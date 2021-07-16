Bach Asked Suga to Allow Spectators if Situation Improves

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Visiting International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach asked Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to consider allowing spectators at the Tokyo Olympics if the coronavirus infection situation improves, a source said Friday.

Bach made the request when he met with Suga on Wednesday, a government official said.

It has already been decided that spectators will be barred from all events in Tokyo and five other prefectures, including the July 23 opening ceremony, amid the resurgence of infections.

Bach expressed "his wish," the official said, adding that it is unlikely to come true.

"It could be possible (to allow spectators) if the number of infections falls considerably, but it'll be impossible if the current situation continues," the official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]