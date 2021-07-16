Suga Pledges to Ensure Safety of Tokyo Games under Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday pledged to ensure the safety of the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held under a coronavirus state of emergency in the Japanese capital.

"We'll hold the Olympics safely and securely by taking full-scale measures to protect people's lives and health from the virus," Suga told a meeting of the government's task force for promoting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The novel coronavirus state of emergency, the fourth of its kind in Japan, went into effect on Monday in Tokyo.

Suga, who heads the task force, asked businesses and others to cooperate in reducing traffic volume in Tokyo during the Olympics through measures including remote work and road traffic control. He stressed that the government is taking thorough measures to prevent terror attacks on railway systems and cyberattacks while imposing a ban on drone flights around Olympic event venues.

Thorough coronavirus tests will be conducted on foreign athletes, staff members and others who visit Japan for the Games, and their movements will be managed strictly, Suga said, pledging to take every response in cooperation with the Tokyo Games organizing committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government.

"I want everyone to continue working with a sense of tension until the end of the Olympic Games," Suga said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]