Japan to Deploy 60,000 Police Officers to Guard Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 60,000 police officers will be deployed to provide security for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the largest scale ever in Japan, the National Police Agency said Friday.

The personnel total is slightly smaller than initially planned as most of Games venues in a total of nine prefectures, mainly in Tokyo, are now set to have no spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the total, some 36,500 police officers will be deployed by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

They will include about 11,600 from elsewhere in the country.

Kanagawa, where baseball and soccer matches will be held, will have the second highest total, at 7,000, followed by Chiba, at 4,600, Hokkaido, at 3,400, Saitama, at 2,600, Shizuoka, at 2,300, Miyagi and Ibaraki, each at 1,200, and Fukushima at 1,100.

