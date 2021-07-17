Suga Vows Safe, Secure Tokyo Games at APEC Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga highlighted on Friday his resolve for the success of the Tokyo Games, set to open in a week, while seeking support from other Asia-Pacific leaders at an extraordinary meeting.

"I'm determined to ensure a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics by taking the full range of measures" against the novel coronavirus, Suga said in the meeting, held online among leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum member economies.

"I want to send a message to the world that we can overcome the current difficult situation with the efforts and wisdom of the mankind by coming together at a time when the world faces a major challenge," he said.

Participants at the APEC summit included U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In view of lingering criticism at home and aboard over the holding of the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus crisis, Suga aims to gain support from the international community again before the sporting event opens, officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]