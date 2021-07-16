Suga Cabinet Approval Falls to Record Low below 30 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet came to 29.3 pct in July, the lowest level since its launch in September last year, a Jiji Press monthly opinion survey showed Friday.

The figure, down 3.8 percentage points from June, is the first reading below 30 pct for a Japanese cabinet since July 2017, when the cabinet of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was grilled over a favoritism scandal involving Kake Educational Institution, headed by a friend of Abe.

Japanese prime ministers are said to face danger if the approval rates for their cabinets slide below 30 pct.

The disapproval rate rose 5.6 points to 49.8 pct, the highest level for Suga's cabinet, according to the survey, conducted between Friday and Monday.

On July 8, the government decided to declare its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo. Later, its attempt to put "pressure" on eateries that defy a government request to stop serving alcohol in the emergency-covered area in the fight against the virus drew criticism.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]