"Telework Fatigue" Sends Workers in Japan Back to Office

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people who worked fully remotely in a recent week in Japan fell from that in April, a survey by the Japan Productivity Center showed Friday.

Efficiency of and satisfaction with remote work deteriorated, and "telework fatigue" is emerging, while the government is calling for people to work mainly from home under its COVID-19 state of emergency, the center said.

The latest proportion of people using remote work on all workdays stood at 11.6 pct, down from 18.5 pct in April, hitting a record low since the survey began in May last year.

The latest online survey, which covered 1,100 people on July 5-6, also found that the share of people who worked at an office for three or four days in a recent week stood at 34.4 pct, up from 28.4 pct in April, and grew from 20.4 pct to 23.2 pct for at least five days.

The proportion of people working remotely stood at 20.4 pct, almost unchanged from 19.2 pct.

