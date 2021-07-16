Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 for 3 Days in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infection cases in Tokyo stood at 1,271 on Friday, topping 1,000 for the third successive day, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count rose by 449 from a week before, exceeding the week-before level for the 27th straight day.

New infection cases across Japan totaled 3,431, over 3,000 for the third consecutive day. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 10.

Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, reported 446 new cases, with its daily count topping 400 for the second day in a row.

According to the health ministry, severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by 20 to 376.

