Tokyo Logs 1,271 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infection cases in Tokyo stood at 1,271 on Friday, topping 1,000 for the third successive day, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count rose by 449 from a week before, exceeding the week-before level for the 27th straight day.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in the Japanese capital rose 37.8 pct from a week before to 946.3.

On Friday, people in their 20s accounted for the largest group of new cases by age, at 431, followed by 265 among those in their 30s and 201 among those in their 40s. New cases among people aged 65 or over totaled 42.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, dropped by four from Thursday to 53.

