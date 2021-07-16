Arrival of Olympic Athletes in Full Swing at Airports in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., June 16 (Jiji Press)--The arrival in Japan of foreign athletes to compete in the Tokyo Olympics reached its peak on Friday, a week before the opening ceremony.

The peak of Olympic arrivals mainly at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and Tokyo International Airport at Haneda is expected to last until Monday.

On Friday, a total of around 200 athletes and others including from the Netherlands, Canada, the Czech Republic and Ecuador disembarked after ordinary passengers from planes that arrived at Narita airport.

Airport staff were leading each Olympic team to quarantine stations, with the airport's arrival floor crowded with athletes and others.

Some athletes wore face shields to prevent infections with the novel coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]