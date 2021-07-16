IOC Chief Bach Visits Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima/Nagasaki, June 16 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Friday, which marked the first day of an Olympic truce based on a U.N. resolution.

In light rain, Bach was greeted by Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki and Nobuyuki Koike, deputy mayor of the city of Hiroshima.

Together with Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, and others, Bach laid flowers at the cenotaph for the victims of the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of the city and observed a minute of silence.

Around the park, which was temporarily closed off from the public, residents and others who oppose the holding of the Tokyo Games staged a demonstration, shouting, "Don't allow Bach to use Hiroshima (for his own gain)!"

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics will be held on July 23.

