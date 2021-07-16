Cat Renal Disease Research Attracts Massive Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--High-profile research by a Japanese professor to develop a remedy for kidney disease in cats has been attracting huge donations from around Japan.

"I sincerely thank everyone who has offered generous support" for the research, Toru Miyazaki, professor at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Medicine, said in a message released through the university's website Friday.

Miyazaki is working to develop a medicine based on a protein that could improve the function of cats' kidneys and greatly extend their life spans. Cats tend to develop kidney disease when they become old, and many with the illness die after suffering for long periods.

Miyazaki's research, which has already been drawing huge attention from cat lovers and owners, was taken up at a press conference by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Friday.

"It's very good that a university research project has attracted a large amount of donations in a short period of time," the top government spokesman said. "I hope the research (by Miyazaki) will make steady progress," Kato said, adding, "The government will make efforts to help further spread a culture in Japan in which people actively make donations."

