Large-Screen TV Sales Surge in Japan ahead of Tokyo Games

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Sales of large-screen television sets are surging at major consumer electronics retailers in Japan ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

As Olympic venues in Tokyo and some other prefectures are set to hold competitions without spectators due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, people are being asked to watch the events at home.

As a result, sophisticated models with 50-inch and larger screens offering smooth images and quality sounds are gaining popularity with consumers who want to feel like being at live events.

"Sales (of TVs) are stronger than last year, when 100,000 yen was distributed," an official of Bic Camera Inc. <3048> said, rejoicing over the special demand created by the Olympics.

The Japanese government handed out 100,000 yen to each citizen as a coronavirus relief measure last year.

