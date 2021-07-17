Japan Vows to Help Ainu Culture to Be Shared Widely

Newsfrom Japan

Shiraoi, Hokkaido, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato pledged Saturday that the Japanese government will ramp up efforts to help Ainu culture to be shared more widely.

"We will work to provide better content and strengthen publicity activities so that people can experience the greatness of Ainu culture and empathize with the ideal of ethnic harmony," Kato said at a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the opening of the government-run Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park in the town of Shiraoi, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

Kato heads the government's task force for promoting policy measures related to Ainu indigenous people.

Teruki Tsunemoto, head of the Foundation for Ainu Culture, said, "We will make further efforts in hopes that Upopoy will serve as the cornerstone of Ainu culture and develop as a base for inheriting traditional culture and create a new culture."

Upopoy opened in July 2020 for the purpose of reconstructing and developing Ainu culture.

