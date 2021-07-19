Controversial Soil Use in Henoko Drawing More Opposition

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government plan to use soil that could contain remains of people who died during World War II in landfill work in Okinawa Prefecture's Henoko district is drawing increasing opposition.

Local assemblies in prefectures other than Okinawa have adopted opinions against the plan to procure soil mainly from the southern part of Okinawa, because remains of many people from their own prefectures are still likely to be buried there.

The landfill work is part of a central government project to build a new U.S. military facility that will take over the functions of the Marine Corps' Futenma air base in the Okinawa city of Ginowan.

Under the current plan, the soil for the landfill will be mainly collected in the southern area, where many soldiers and civilians were killed in the Battle of Okinawa during World War.

The Defense Ministry says that contractors will ensure that soil containing any remains is not used in the landfill work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]