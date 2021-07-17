Miyagi Beach Reopens for First Time after 2011 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Kesennuma, Miyagi Pref., July 17 (Jiji Press)--Oya Beach in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, opened on Saturday for the first time since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In the disaster, the swimming beach sustained damage such as land subsidence and coastal erosion.

Preparations for reopening the beach included construction of a seawall, which started in November 2017.

At first, the seawall was planned to be constructed so there would be almost no part of the sand beach left. The plan was changed, however, reflecting residents' requests to have a sand beach.

"I didn't feel like going to the beach after the disaster, but I came because it reopened for the first time in 11 years," said Toshiki Sawafuji, a 34-year-old company worker who visited the beach with his family from Sendai, the capital of Miyagi.

