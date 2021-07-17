Suga Says His Bid for Another LDP Presidential Term "No Surprise"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that his possible bid for another term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is "no surprise," indicating his intention of running in an upcoming party leadership race.

Suga made the remark in a television program, with his current LDP presidential term due to expire in late September.

On his cabinet's falling approval rate, the prime minister said, "I think there are various reasons, but I accept it humbly."

A Jiji Press poll showed Friday that the Suga cabinet's approval rate slid 3.8 percentage points from June to 29.3 pct, the lowest level since its launch in September last year.

"It's necessary for us to implement our promises to the people and face their judgment on the results," Suga said.

