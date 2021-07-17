Large Mural Artworks Appear in Front of Tokyo Station

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Large-scale mural artworks by Japanese artists Tadanori Yokoo and his daughter, Mimi, appeared in front of Tokyo Station on Saturday to liven up the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The "Super Wall Art Tokyo," set to be displayed through Sept. 5, was installed in the large glass walls of the Marunouchi Building and the New Marunouchi Building. The landmarks stand near each other in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district.

The Yokoos created ingenious artworks under the same concept of "universe." The father's water-themed work is displayed on the New Marunouchi Building, while the daughter's fire-themed piece adorns the Marunouchi Building.

The works are each about 150 meters tall and together occupy an area of some 7,800 square meters, making them one of the largest artworks in the world.

In order to install them onto the buildings' glass walls, the original works were enlarged and divided into pieces.

