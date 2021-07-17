Tokyo Olympic Village Sees 1st Case of COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Saturday that 15 coronavirus cases were newly confirmed among Tokyo Games participants, workers and others, including the first case in the Olympic athletes' village.

The daily figure is the highest since July 1, taking the total number of coronavirus cases linked to the Tokyo Games to 45.

A person staying in the Olympic Village in the Harumi area of Tokyo's Chuo Ward after arriving from overseas tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and is currently quarantined in a hotel outside the village, according to the organizing committee.

The committee refused to disclose the nationality and other personal information of the infected person, citing privacy reasons. But it confirmed that the person is not an athlete, and that the person did not share a bed room in the village.

