Japanese Municipality Staff Busy Supporting Foreign Olympians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese local municipalities accepting foreign athletes for the Tokyo Olympics, which will kick off Friday, are busy supporting the daily lives of overseas competitors, including by going shopping for them and providing stress relief opportunities.

A number of foreign Olympians have started training in Japan prior to the Tokyo Games, but they are bound by restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Host town officials are thinking carefully about how local residents can root for the athletes without creating crowds.

The northeastern city of Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture hosts the training camp of the Italian softball team for the Games. Japanese authorities chartered a Shinkansen bullet train car for their trip from Tokyo after arriving at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and are restricting their range of activities.

Meanwhile, the Italian athletes have interacted online with junior high school students in Sendai. A member of the team told the students via a computer screen that a dessert made with their recipe was delicious.

The city of Nanto, Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, canceled a plan to host the training camp of the Serbian rowing team after one member tested positive for COVID-19 at the Haneda airport.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]