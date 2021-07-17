Tokyo Logs 1,410 New Coronavirus Cases, Most since Jan. 21

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 1,410 on Saturday, the highest since the daily figure hit 1,485 on Jan. 21, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital's daily tally of new cases rose by 460 from a week earlier, staying above 1,000 for the fourth successive day.

The daily tally averaged 1,012.0 for the last week, up 40.5 pct from the preceding week.

Of Saturday's new cases, 469 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 311 among those in their 30s, 232 among those in their 40s and 40 among those aged 65 or older.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus climbed by six from the previous day to 59.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]