Wooden High-Rises Attract Attention in Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Wooden high-rise buildings that use lumber for structural elements such as posts and beams have come into the limelight in Japan.

Wood generates carbon dioxide emissions when it is burned or becomes rotten.

If lumber is used as a construction material and managed properly, such CO2 emissions will be delayed for a long time, contributing to decarbonization.

Therefore, an increasing number of companies have come to value wooden buildings from the viewpoint of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Wider use of domestic lumber would also help reinvigorate the Japanese forestry industry.

