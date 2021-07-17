IOC Chief Bach Declines Comment on Spectator Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declined to comment on Saturday on his reported request for Japan to consider allowing spectators at Tokyo Olympic venues if the novel coronavirus situation improves.

Bach made the request at his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, according to an informed source.

“With regard to spectators, I will not comment on the third anonymous sources...about the bilateral meeting between the prime minister and myself,” Bach said at a news conference after an IOC Executive Committee meeting in Tokyo.

Spectators will be barred from all events in Tokyo and five other prefectures, including the opening ceremony on Friday, amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, according to decisions at a five-party meeting of Olympics-related officials, including Bach, on July 8 and other occasions.

Bach said, “If the circumstances should change, then we will have another immediate five-party meeting to address this with relevant anti-COVID-19 measures.”

