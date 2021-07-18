Japan's Hamaguchi, Oe Win Best Screenplay Award at Cannes

Newsfrom Japan

Cannes, France, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese movie director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and scriptwriter Takamasa Oe shared the Award for Best Screenplay for their "Drive My Car" at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

French female director Julie Ducournau's "Titane" won the top Palme d'Or prize.

For Hamaguchi, 42, the recognition at Cannes was the back-to-back honor at the Big Three international film festivals after he received the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy" at the Berlin International Film Festival in March.

At Cannes, Hamaguchi entered feature film competition for the second time, after "Netemo Sametemo" (Asako I & II) in 2018.

Drive My Car, based on the namesake short story of Japanese author Haruki Murakami, reflects unique views of Hamaguchi and Oe. In the movie, a stage actor and director who cannot overcome the loss of his wife looks back at himself after meeting a reticent woman assigned to become his chauffeur.

