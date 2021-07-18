SDF to Keep Mass Vaccination Venues Open till Late Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces will extend the operation period for the mass COVID-19 vaccination venues in Tokyo and Osaka for about a month until late September, informed sources said Sunday.

The SDF plans to maintain the daily pace of vaccinating 10,000 citizens at the Tokyo venue and 5,000 people at the center in the western city of Osaka, according to the sources.

The mass vaccination venues, set up on May 24, were scheduled to be in operations for three months.

Since late June, the two venues have been mostly used for administering the second vaccine shots to people aged 65 or older, with only a few new appointments accepted.

The SDF judged that demand vaccination at the two sites is strong as the daily appointment quotas have been filled up since the scope of people eligible to be inoculated there were expanded to cover citizens aged 18 or older from across Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]