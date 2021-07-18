1st Coronavirus Cases Found among Olympic Village Athletes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Two athletes in the Olympic Village in Tokyo have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first infection cases in the village, the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee said Sunday.

The two are among three cases in athletes from outside Japan. Including them, infections were confirmed for 10 nonresidents related to the Tokyo Games.

The seven others are five Tokyo Games staff members, one contract worker and one journalist.

The total number of infection cases announced by the organizing committee since July 1 came to 55.

