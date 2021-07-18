2 Years On, KyoAni Arson Attack Victims Remembered

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Victims of the July 2019 arson attack on a studio of Kyoto Animation Co. were remembered in a memorial ceremony on Sunday to mark the second anniversary of the deadly incident.

About 70 people, including victims' family members and Hideaki Hatta, president of the company, better known by anime fans as KyoAni, attended the ceremony, held at the site of the heavily damaged No. 1 studio in Fushimi Ward of Kyoto, western Japan.

The ceremony, sponsored by the company, started around 10:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m.), the time of the attack two years ago, and participants offered a minute of silent prayers for the victims.

In an address, Hatta said: "This is a truly sad incident that is beyond description. I hate the culprit."

"I am really sorry for having been unable to protect you. I offer my heartfelt apology," he said. "We will never forget you. You always provide emotion support to us."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]