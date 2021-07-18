Tokyo Reports 1,008 New Coronavirus Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,008 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.
The daily figure, up by 394 from a week earlier, exceeded 1,000 for the fifth straight day.
According to the metropolitan government, the daily total averaged 1,068.3 for the past week, up 45.6 pct from a week before.
The number of seriously ill COVID-19, counted under Tokyo's criteria, fell by one from Saturday to 58.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]