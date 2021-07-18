Tokyo Reports 1,008 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,008 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure, up by 394 from a week earlier, exceeded 1,000 for the fifth straight day.

According to the metropolitan government, the daily total averaged 1,068.3 for the past week, up 45.6 pct from a week before.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19, counted under Tokyo's criteria, fell by one from Saturday to 58.

