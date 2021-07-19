Saito Elected Hyogo Governor for First Time

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Motohiko Saito, an independent first-time candidate, was elected governor of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday, beating four contenders, including a former deputy governor.

Saito, a 43-year-old former head of the finance section of the Osaka prefectural government, was supported by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), an opposition party.

It was the first Hyogo gubernatorial election among first-time candidates in 20 years, as incumbent Governor Toshizo Ido, who served five terms, decided not to seek re-election.

Voter turnout stood at 41.10 pct, up slightly from 40.85 pct in the previous election.

The runner-up in the election was Kazuo Kanazawa, a 65-year-old former deputy governor of Hyogo.

