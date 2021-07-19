Japan's "Omotenashi" Replaced by Wariness over Foreigners: Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The Washington Post in its online edition has published a commentary claiming that Japan's spirit of "omotenashi," or hospitality, which had been promoted during Tokyo's bid to host the Summer Games, has been superseded by wariness over foreigners.

The Tokyo Olympics, set to kick off on Friday after a one-year postponement due to the new coronavirus crisis, "looks to be falling distinctly flat...with the pandemic setting the mood," says the commentary, published Saturday.

The Tokyo Games were expected to offer Japan a chance to counter China's rise and reclaim its status as the leading Asian nation, providing support for its emergence from a three-decade-long economic slump, the commentary says.

But the Japanese public's "enthusiasm has given way to weariness, indifference and even hostility," as people's opposition grew against the hard-line attitudes taken by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government toward holding the Tokyo Games this summer even though the pandemic persists, the article points out.

Unlike the 1964 Tokyo Games, which "marked Japan's reemergence from the ashes of defeat in World War II and symbolized its readmission in the postwar international order," the upcoming Games are not expected to help revive Japan's national pride or provide an economic boost to the country, according to the commentary.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]